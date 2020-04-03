EgyptAir adds more flights between Hangzhou, Cairo

EgyptAir on Tuesday increased its flight frequency to three times a week between Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang Province and Egypt’s capital city Cairo.

“This is mainly a response to the huge demand in the Chinese market,” said Sameh Othman, general manager of EgyptAir’s Hangzhou office.

The airline launched the direct air service between Hangzhou and Cairo on November 29, 2019, and the attendance rate has been as high as 90 to 95 percent ever since it opened.

“The success of the air route has exceeded expectations,” said Othman.

Hangzhou is only 130 km away from Shanghai and Yiwu, known as the “World Supermarket,” which is also why EgyptAir has decided to increase flight frequency in Hangzhou, Othman noted.

“Direct flights have greatly reduced travel time and provided great convenience for passengers,” said Othman. “The hot sales and new flights also reflect close exchanges between China and Egypt.”

The airlines said it also plans to increase flight frequency of the Beijing-Cairo route and launch more direct air services in more Chinese cities.