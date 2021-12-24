EJ Goes Down, Mar-Devil Shines on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Recap:

If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, this was the week to catch up on the series.

There was going to be a lot of craziness and nonsense.

EJ is sentenced to prison for the kidnapping of his wife, Sami, after finally getting it right with her.

Of course, he swears he didn’t do it, and we believe him.

Marlena’s alter ego Mar-Devil is fighting for the right to terrorize Ben and Ciara while her son-in-law fights for his freedom!

[Warning: There will be spoilers for the episodes of Days of Our Lives that aired this week.]

Sami has finally received some good news.

On this week’s episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ and Sami reunited.

To say their bond is shaky is an understatement.

Sami attempts to hire Belle to represent her in her divorce case in the most recent episode of (hashtag)DAYS.

Watch @NBC weekdays for FREE on @PeacockTV

Sami had just walked in on her “beloved husband” exchanging God knows what with Nicole, her sworn foe.

This led to a massive brawl, with Sami putting his hands and feet on Nicole.

As a result, some tension is likely to hang in the air.

Johnny and Chanel tell Paulina, EJ, and Sami how they got married on the spur of the moment in Italy

Weekdays on @NBC and only on @PeacockTV https:t.coFI8PGzJd7Vpic.twitter.comsnkka8NTUJ

However, EJ and Sami’s reunion will be useful because they have more pressing matters to attend to.

In the form of Johnny’s surprise wedding, to be precise!

The thing is, EJ swears he didn’t kidnap Sami.

And (at least this time), we’re inclined to believe him.

Rafe’s motives for arresting EJ, however, appear to have nothing to do with Sami and everything to do with that time he schtupped Nicole.

Yes, Rafe is that petty, we believe.

Whatever the real reason for his detention, SoapHub’s Days of Our Lives recap revealed that it was over.

EJ is currently incarcerated, and Sami is desperate to get him out.

After all, we’re fairly certain Jason was the culprit…

