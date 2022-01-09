On ‘Days of Our Lives,’ EJ threatens Lucas, and Lani and Paulina meet up.

﻿EJ Threatens to Kill Lucas, Lani and Paulina Meet Up on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Sneak Peek

Threats, forgiveness, and a forbidden kiss are all part of this week’s Days of Our Lives.

In open court, EJ threatens Lucas and threatens to kill him the next time they meet.

Paulina and Lani are teased to meet for the first time since “the big reveal,” and Allie and Chanel share a forbidden kiss — among other things.

[Warning: upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes may contain spoilers.]

Chad told Kate that Lucas told him that he provided “evidence” against EJ about Sami’s kidnapping in this week’s episode of Days of Our Lives.

(Did you catch that?) Basically, Lucas is accusing EJ of kidnapping Sami, despite the fact that EJ was not the one who did it.

Sami, who had no idea what was going on, flew to Europe with Lucas in tow to “work on their relationship.”

Lucas was behind Sami’s kidnapping scheme, according to SoapHub.

Meanwhile, EJ is in court, facing charges he did not commit.

And, despite Chad’s assurances that he would tell the truth on the stand, don’t expect miracles from the DiMera kid.

When EJ takes the stand on January, expect him to threaten Lucas in front of the entire courtroom.

The show has a total of 14 episodes.

Chad will also be called to the stand on that day.

It’s unclear whether he’ll defend EJ or protect Lucas and his secret.

Since the big reveal on Days of Our Lives, Lani and Paulina haven’t spoken to each other.

Not only did Lani learn the truth about her mother, but she also learned that Abe isn’t her biological father.

(Though, who knows, he might be after all.)

Paulina’s marriage to Abe is also on shaky ground, and she can’t seem to catch a break.

On the other hand, expect her luck to change in January.

The show has 11 episodes.

That's when Soaps.com reveals that Lani's "freeze-out"…

