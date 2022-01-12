Elena Samodanova and Gleb Savchenko of Dancing With the Stars: A Relationship Timeline

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova of Dancing With the Stars: A Timeline of Their Relationship

That’s how it was.

Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova appeared to be a perfect match, but their relationship couldn’t last forever.

In July 2006, the Dancing With the Stars pro and the Russian native married, and Olivia and Zlata were born.

The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer announced her breakup with Savchenko on her Instagram Story in November 2020.

“Our road is coming to an end after 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness,” she wrote at the time.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” Savchenko said in a statement to Us Weekly.

We will continue to coparent our wonderful children, whom we adore, and we will strive to be the best parents we can be to them.

We respectfully request that you honor our family’s need for privacy and healing at this time.”

The Russian model shot to fame in 2013 when he and partner Lisa Vanderpump competed on season 16 of DWTS.

In season 23, which aired in 2016, he came back to dance with Jana Kramer.

He worked with Erika Jayne, Sasha Pieterse, basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, comedian Nikki Glaser, and singer Lauren Alaina over the next five seasons.

The choreographer was paired with Chrishell Stause for the 29th season of the dance competition in September 2020.

Savchenko and the Selling Sunset star were eliminated from DWTS in the eighth week, and news of their split broke soon after.

Following her elimination from the ABC show, the Kentucky native exclaimed how “therapeutic” it was to focus on her dancing and have Savchenko by her side throughout the competition.

“I know it should be a sad moment right now,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “Of course, I didn’t want to leave, but I’m so happy that I’ve had this experience and I’m so grateful.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I’ll never forget.”

The couple finalized their divorce in October 2021, nearly a year after announcing their separation.

Relive Savchenko by scrolling down.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova: A Timeline of Their Relationship