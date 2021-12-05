Eleven’s Origins in ‘Stranger Things’: The Real Story

Eleven’s Origins in ‘Stranger Things’: The True Story

Stranger Things, a Netflix hit that debuted in July 2016, was essentially the first show to introduce binge-watching to the general public.

Audiences watched as a monster kidnapped Will Byers and took him to another dimension, while Hawkins, Indiana searched for answers.

Will was thankfully able to return home safely, but the story didn’t end there.

A small group of teenagers and adults fought supernatural monsters, evil Russians, and shady politicians over the next two seasons.

Stranger Things Season 4 has us on pins and needles.

However, there is one question that has baffled many people over the years.

Is Stranger Things based on a true story? You might be surprised by the answer.

While the main plot of Stranger Things is entirely made up, there are a few truths sprinkled throughout the various subplots.

MKUltra was a project started by the American government in 1953.

The drug LSD was used in the study to see how it affected mind control.

Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) backstory makes numerous references to this, even naming the project by name.

Chief Jim Hopper’s (David Harbour) investigation into Will’s disappearance leads him to Terry Ives.

Terry is catatonic when Hopper finds her, but her sister Becky claims it’s due to the trauma of her baby dying shortly after she was born.

Terry told Becky about secret CIA experiments like MKUltra on a regular basis, but she didn’t believe her.

Terry was a test subject in the project, and her child never died, despite Becky’s knowledge.

She was instead whisked away by Dr.

Brenner wanted to study her and her telekinetic abilities.

Eleven is eventually revealed to be Terry’s daughter.

Government conspiracies abound nowadays, but one theory in particular gained traction in the 1980s.

The Montauk Project allegedly kidnapped children with psychic abilities in order to train them for combat.

This is spot-on for Eleven’s story, but there’s no proof that any of it happened in real life.

The showrunners of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, originally pitched a show called Montauk.

This story eventually became the…

