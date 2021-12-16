Kourtney Kardashian’s sons Reign and Mason will receive Elf on a Shelf dolls dressed as Travis Barker and his band Blink 182.

For Kourtney Kardashian’s sons Reign and Mason, Elf on a Shelf dolls dressed as Travis Barker and his band Blink 182 are a surprise.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, posed the dolls as a band.

One of the elves appeared to be sitting in front of a drum set that was partially made of coffee pods.

The doll, like Travis, 46, had tattoos on his face.

Only that doll appeared to have a name attached to it.

Kourtney posted a video of herself playing All the Small Things, one of the band’s most popular singles, on her Instagram Story.

The Elf on a Shelf band was seen “performing” on a white platform covered in glitter.

Other toys in the audience included a Wreck It Ralph doll dressed as security.

Kourtney decided to share the post on Mason and Reign’s birthdays after gushing about them on the internet.

She made no mention of her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in the post and left him out of the photos.

Kourtney started her Instagram Story by posting a picture of a dessert.

“Happy Birthday, Mason,” was written in chocolate sauce on a plate.

She went on to share a number of old photos of Mason and Reign.

The photos included Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, among others.

Scott, with whom she shares Mason, Reign, and Penelope, was not present in the picture.

The snub came after Kourtney replaced Scott with her fiancé Travis on her family’s gingerbread house.

A few days later, Scott made his own gingerbread house, which he decorated with only his children.

Kris, 66, did include Scott in her birthday tribute to the boys, posting several photos of the two together, including one with their father, on Instagram.

She mentioned him in the post but didn’t elaborate.

Kris included a collage of photos of her grandchildren as well as several individual photos.

About the boys, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Mason and Reign!!!”

“Can you believe these two were born on the same day?! What are the chances?” “Can you believe these two were born on the same day?! What are the odds?”

The photographs in the post spanned several years and featured several members of the family.

Kris continued, “I’ll never forget the day my first grandson Mason was born.”

It was the start of my journey as a grandmother, so it will always be a memorable time for me.

“Thank you for being the most amazing grandson in the universe, Mason, and thank you for being such a delight, Reign!”

