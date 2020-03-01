Elijah Cohen: “Israel is taking the path of theocracy”

Will we end up having a theocracy? Theodor Herzl asks himself in “The Jewish State” (1896). More than a century later, the writer Elías Cohen collects the question of the father of Zionism to write his first novel: “Dreams of a nation”, a story that develops under the parameters of the genre novel and that, as in any dystopia, Leave the uncertainty in the reader. “In theory what I do is face a fear, an anxiety that resides in many Israelis, and in many Jews around the world, which is, if one day Israel will end up being a theocracy,” he explains.

After the refusal of some publishers, the author was advised by Marco Chicot, who had gone through a similar experience years before: “Give up the editorials because the process will be delayed until you find one that wants to publish you and you leave To burn on the road. This is the new way ». And with that advice, Cohen sought funding, made his own marketing campaign and recently published in Spain, and organizes a launch of his novel internationally.

“Dreams of a nation” comes at a political moment in which Israel chains its third consecutive elections. Cohen, who, besides being a writer, is a lawyer and collaborates in the media, has worked for the Israeli Foreign Ministry. From his experteer, he is aware that the country of the Star of David is going through a delicate moment. «I believe that Israel is taking the path of theocracy because the ultra-Orthodox population is growing at a much higher rate than the rest of the population. And because the number of citizens who are also religious is also growing, perhaps not attached to the ultra-Orthodox current, but to what is called nationalist religious, within which there are quite radical sectors, ”he explains, analyzing the sociological trend and country policy.

Even so, the writer insists that “Dreams of a nation” is a fiction and that what the people of Israel hold, he, at least, does not know. «I don’t have a crystal ball. What I want is for the book to be an entertaining and cool story, beyond any political diatribe or any therapeutic writing to purge a fear, ”he says, with the certainty that his novel is fiction and with uncertainty, like other Jews, of not knowing where Israel is heading. .