Elisabeth Moss Has the Best Reaction to Tom Cruise Marriage Rumors

Elisabeth Moss is setting the record straight on those Tom Cruise relationship rumors.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, The Invisible Man star was asked about the speculation involving her and the actor. Over the last few years, a number of reports have emerged about Moss and Cruise sparking a romance. Rumors even surfaced last year claiming that Moss and Cruise, who have been linked over their shared faith, were set to tie the knot. But, as Moss shared during the after show on Monday’s WWHL, the gossip really was just gossip.

“Wait, there were gossip stories that you were getting married to Tom Cruise?” WWHL host Andy Cohen asked as Moss laughed.

“How did you miss that?” Moss joked. “I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ’cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

Moss went on to tell Cohen and her Invisible Man co-star Aldis Hodge that she actually saw the story on a magazine cover.

“And then I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines, and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut,'” Moss said of the magazine’s cover photo. “Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.'”

“It’s clearly not me,” The Handmaid’s Tale star continued, adding it was a picture of the back of someone’s head, and she just knew it wasn’t her.

Hodge went on to tell his co-star that that’s “when you know you’ve made it” when people are “making up who you’re marrying.”

“I feel like, you know, you made it,” Hodge told Moss.

“Thank you!” Moss replied. “I’ll take that.”

Watch the video above to see Moss’ reaction to the relationship rumors!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)