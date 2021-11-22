Elizabeth Berkley Discusses ‘Saved by the Bell’ and Season 2’s Must-See ‘Showgirls’ Reference (Exclusive)

Saved by the Bell, Peacock’s critically acclaimed revival, is back for a second season.

And ahead of the series’ Thanksgiving premiere, Elizabeth Berkley talks to ET’s Leanne Aguilera about returning as Jessie Spano, who is now the Bayside guidance counselor and mother to Jamie (Belmont Cameli), all of the meta jokes, including an episode dedicated to the actress’ cult classic film Showgirls, and which original series star she’d like to see return next – if the series is renewed for a third season.

Season 1 executive producer Tracey Wigfield brought her quick wit and 30 Rock sensibilities to the series, reintroducing audiences to the world of Bayside High.

This time around, a new generation of students roam the halls while the adult cast, including Mario Lopez as football coach and Phys Ed teacher AC Slater, looks on as they repeat some of the same antics.

While the story is centered on today’s teenagers, there are plenty of nods to the original franchise, such as the films set in Hawaii and Las Vegas, as well as the spinoff The College Years.

As a result, Berkley says of all the “Easter eggs imbedded in a scene,” “I just felt like we were sitting on some great secret every day.”

In season 2, Jessie and Slater return to the Malibu Sands Beach Resort, where they all worked during their summer break, and Slater says, “We don’t have the budget for a Stacey Carosi flashback,” as Jessie recalls memories from their younger days.

“It’s genius,” Berkley says of the quick reference to Leah Remini’s character, who appeared in six episodes during the original run’s third season.

“That line, and Mario’s delivery of it, is hilarious.”

In addition to the meta moments in the show, there is a reference to Berkley’s career in season 2 that longtime fans will appreciate.

During episode six, halfway through the season, the actress makes several references to her starring role in Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 film Showgirls, which was her first major project after leaving Saved by the Bell.

Berkley says, “We had a great time.”

