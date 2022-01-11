Elizabeth Corrigan of The Bachelor Fires Back After Her ADHD Becomes a Story Line in Shanae Ankney Feud

After her ADHD became a plot point in Shanae Ankney’s feud, Elizabeth Corrigan retaliated.

Clapping in response.

In the midst of her feud with Shanae Ankney, Bachelor contestant Elizabeth Corrigan sent a strong message about mental illness.

On Monday, January 11, the 32-year-old Colorado native posted a TikTok about what to do when someone tells you they have a mental illness.

She pointed as five text captions flashed across the screen in the video.

The first step stated, “Acknowledge what they shared.”

Elizabeth added the following four pieces of advice as a Frank Ocean song played in the background: “Thank them for their vulnerability.

Recognize that you don’t know what you’re talking about.

It should never be used as a weapon.

BE A WONDERFUL PERSON!!”

During Monday’s episode, the real estate advisor and Shanae, 29, had a spat after the latter told Clayton Echard that Elizabeth was “two-faced,” based on her belief that Elizabeth had ignored her at the pool earlier in the day after posing as a friend.

