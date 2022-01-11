Elizabeth Corrigan of The Bachelor uses TikTok to share how Shanae Ankney should have treated her.

Elizabeth Corrigan took to TikTok after her confrontation with Shanae Ankney aired on The Bachelor to show people how mental illnesses should be handled.

When someone discloses a mental illness, Elizabeth Corrigan provides some advice on how to respond.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Bachelor contestant shared a five-step guide with her TikTok followers.

“It’s okay to not be okay,” she captioned the video, adding that people should “acknowledge what they shared,” “thank them for their vulnerability,” “understand that you do not understand,” “never weaponize it,” and “be a good person” after someone shares a mental health struggle.

After talking to her new friend Elizabeth and feeling like she was ignoring her, Shanae Ankney told Bachelor Clayton Echard that Elizabeth was “two-faced.”

Clayton naturally inquired if this was the case, eliciting yet another exchange between the two women.

“It’s really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can’t process the information,” Elizabeth said, explaining that she has ADHD and can’t always focus.

The conversation ended with an awkward hug, but it was clear that Elizabeth and Shanae were not going to be friends, as Shanae accused Elizabeth of mistreating people because of her ADHD.

“ADHD, my ass,” she described it.

This behavior irritated the other ladies in the group, who rallied to Elizabeth’s defense, agreeing that Shanae shouldn’t tell everyone what Elizabeth had told her.

“As much as Shanae has been my friend through this, she was acting like such a jerk,” Cassidy admitted.

Maybe this situation wouldn’t have turned out this way if Elizabeth had shared her TikTok before going on The Bachelor.

ABC’s The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

