Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown captures Princess Diana’s final public appearance before her death.

Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown films Princess Diana’s final public appearance before her death.

Photographers caught the Australian actress filming Diana’s final public appearance for The Crown’s upcoming season.

Diana is seen leaving London’s Royal Albert Hall after attending a Royal Gala performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake on June 3, 1997, in a scene shot at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.

Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, died in a car accident in Paris two months after attending the performance.

It’s unknown how the show will deal with their deaths at this time.

Though the costume department has done an excellent job recreating Diana’s outfits in previous scenes, Elizabeth wore a dress and accessories that were noticeably different for this scene.

The actress wore a Catherine Walker halter neck gown that looked a lot like Diana’s blue Jacques Azagury gown from the show.

The outfit also lacked the iconic pearl and diamond necklace, which, thanks to the royal, has become known as the Swan Lake necklace.

The jewels were last auctioned in 2017, with bids starting at (dollar)12 million, according to People.

While the Catherine Walker gown isn’t an exact replica of Diana’s Swan Lake ensemble, it is a close match to the outfit she wore to a Vanity Fair party in June 1995.

Check out the gallery below to see all of Elizabeth’s photos as Diana!

This was one of the princess’ favorite outfits, according to museum curator Matthew Storey.

During a trip to Egypt, the late royal did some sight-seeing.

Who can forget this look from the Vanity Fair party, dubbed the “Revenge Dress.”

The royal supported the American Red Cross at an event in Washington, DC, just before her death.

Princess Di made her final public appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, where she watched a performance of Swan Lake.

