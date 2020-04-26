Elizabeth Hurley celebrates the season with a pink bikini and jeans cutoffs: “Spring Has Come”

Elizabeth Hurley practices social distancing in style. The 54-year-old actress posted a sultry Instagram photo of herself on Friday celebrating the warmer weather with the hashtag #Stayhome. “

Hurley wore a pink bikini and a pair of jeans cutoffs and joyously raised her arms in the air with a smile on her face in a pastoral setting with green trees and a pond. “Spring has come …”, she wrote under the photo. It appears to be a two-piece pink design worth $ 88 from Hurley’s Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand.

This week, Hurley celebrated Earth Day on April 22nd with a topless photo of herself lying in the grass and wearing white bottoms. She has given the photo an important message to protect nature.

“Happy #Earth Day. Habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trafficking have contributed to deadly pandemics, ”she wrote, along with information about the Space for Giants international conservation group.

Hurley was pretty open about what it was like to spend time at home with loved ones, including her 18-year-old son Damian, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We feel like family on television in the 1970s show The Waltons," Hurley told Britain's Hello! Magazine, as Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. "We are nine. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe breathing problems. I am completely paranoid that I cannot protect her and I do not let anyone but me leave the house. I just go to the local grocery store and wear a mask and gloves. I am afraid to give the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

She added that the group shares the responsibilities that Hurley organizes with a color-coded Excel spreadsheet. “We all have certain jobs,” she said. “I’m responsible for planning meals, grocery shopping, and laundry.”

A prohibited activity is watching television before dark. “The television can’t be turned on until 6:00 p.m. So we won’t turn into sofa potatoes,” she said. Despite the quarantine pressure, the gang is quite satisfied.

“If it weren’t for the fact that we’re afraid of losing loved ones,” said Hurley, “we’re actually pretty happy when we get together.”

