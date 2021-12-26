Elizabeth Hurley wears a see-through dress to celebrate Christmas and ditches her bra.

After ditching her underwear and posing in a see-through dress for Christmas, Elizabeth Hurley has set hearts racing among her fans.

Her adoring fans dubbed the Austin Powers actress a “goddess” as she flaunted her figure in the slightly see-through pink gown.

Elizabeth, 56, dressed up for a series of holiday photos – and stunned her fans by going commando beneath her glistening Versace gown.

The model was dressed in a mini dress with a thigh slit and thin straps that was slightly see-through, revealing her lack of underwear.

She posed for the photos with a festive tinsel headband and sparkly cat-ears on top, showcasing her stunning curves.

Elizabeth wore a glossy pink lipstick, smokey eyeshadow, and pink blushed cheeks.

Her golden hair, which had been styled into loose waves, flowed down over her shoulders, and she wore delicate gold chains and hoop earrings.

Her sleek long legs, as well as an ankle boot from a recent injury, were revealed in a second shot, which showed her lying down on a cream sofa in her home.

The mother-of-one captioned the photos, “Happy Christmas!”

“Who I got in my stocking distracted me from my ankle injury.”

The actress then added a third photo to the mix, posing next to a cut-out of actor Liam Neeson in a suit to lighten the mood.

Designer Donatella Versace, who sent a series of heart emojis in the comments, was among the many fans who were enthralled by the image.

“Excuse you, beauty,” added Ru Paul judge Michelle Visage, while another fan wrote, “Too beautiful! A goddess!”

Damian, Elizabeth’s son, also expressed his admiration for the photo by adding a love heart and a celebration emoji to it.

It comes just days after Elizabeth flaunted her amazing body in a leopard print bikini following her coronavirus booster shot.

Liz recently stated that “life is too short” to be concerned with dieting, and that she has no plans to retire her bikini.

“I’m at least ten pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago,” she admitted to the Daily Mail.

“I probably eat a little more now, but I don’t eat takeout and only drink soda every now and then.”

“Life is too short to be on a diet that is too restrictive.”

“Peanut butter is my weakness; if it’s in the house, I’ll stick my finger in the jar every time I walk past it,” she added.