Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dead at 86 From Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren is mourning the death of her oldest brother.

On Thursday morning, the United States Senator confirmed the passing of Don Reed after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” she shared on social media. “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

Elizabeth continued, “What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him.”

The former teacher also included an article from her state’s newspaper that shared more details about her brother’s death. According to the Boston Globe, Don passed away in Norman, Oklahoma about three weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus. He recently had moved to intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time,” Elizabeth shared on Twitter. “And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother.”

In her autobiography, Elizabeth wrote about her older sibling and shared some of her fondest memories.

“My first memory of Don Reed was when he left for the service and then of his wedding,” she wrote. “He was adventurous and dashing, and his very existence was like a distant light.”

Shortly after Elizabeth confirmed Don’s passing, many famous figures expressed their condolences online.

“I’m so very sorry for this terrible loss, Senator Warren. Sending you and your family love, strength, and the space to grieve,” Amber Tamblyn wrote online. Mayor Pete Buttigieg shared, “I am so sorry to hear this heartbreaking news. Chasten and I send our deepest condolences from here in South Bend.”

The View co-host Meghan McCain added, This is incredibly tragic…. My condolences to you and your entire family, Senator. Praying and sending you all my strength. I am deeply sorry for this loss. May God be with all of you during this time of pain and grief.”