Ella and Johnny’s Relationship on ’90 Day Fiancé’: All of the Red Flags So Far

’90 Day Fiancé’: All of Ella and Johnny’s Relationship’s Red Flags So Far

Ella is excited to meet her Chinese boyfriend, Johnny, after months of talking online. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysstar, Ella is eager to meet her Chinese boyfriend, Johnny.

Fans, on the other hand, can’t help but notice red flags in their relationship that could turn into bigger problems.

Here are all of Ella and Johnny’s relationship’s red flags.

Ella met Johnny, her “Asian prince,” on a dating site for Asian men looking to date white women.

“Johnny is from China,” she explained.

He is a 34-year-old man.

He has a beautiful smile and perfect eyes.”

“My ideal man… would most likely be a carbon copy of my favorite anime crush,” Ella says.

“In real life, he’s got to be Asian,” she continues. “He has red hair, green eyes, and a fox demon inside of him.”

She explained that she is fascinated by Asian culture.

“I think Japanese movies, such as samurai movies, were a big inspiration,” Ella says.

I adore the way they looked in their samurai garb, with their long, luscious hair, eyes, faces, and skin tones.

I adore them in every way.

” he says.

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans believe Ella is more interested in the fact that Johnny is Asian than in Johnny himself.

Is she turning him into a fetish?

Another red flag is that Johnny will have to leave his entire family behind in order to be with Ella in America.

Johnny has been financially supporting his mother and father as the family’s breadwinner.

In addition, his son, who lives with his parents, will be alone and unsupported.

Johnny is taking a huge risk by quitting his job in order to be with Ella in the United States.

He is concerned that he will be unable to support his family while he is away from home.

Currently, it appears that the trip will not take place because his visa to Singapore has been denied.

Johnny intended to travel to a third country, Singapore, and quarantine for two weeks before returning to the United States to be with Ella.

Is Johnny motivated by his love for Ella, or is he more interested in the green card and opportunities in America?

Ella stated that she wants to lose weight.

Johnny has wanted to assist her in achieving her goal for a long time…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.