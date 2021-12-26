Ella Bleu and Benjamin Travolta star in a heartwarming holiday video with their father, John Travolta.

Ella Bleu and Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta’s children, appear in a heartwarming holiday video.

Over the holidays, John Travolta shared a sweet video of himself, daughter Ella Bleu, son Benjamin, and their dog having a sweet family moment.

The Travoltas wish you a joyous holiday season!

On Christmas Day, John Travolta shared a video of himself reading A Visit from St. Nicholas to his children, Ella Bleu Travolta, 21, and Benjamin Travolta, 11, as well as one of the family’s dogs, a poodle mix, on his Instagram account.

Nicholas, also known as “The Night Before Christmas,” is a Christmas story written by Clement C. Moore.

John captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Three red heart emojis were Ella’s reply.

On Christmas Eve, the Pulp Fiction star posted a video montage of more heartwarming family clips to Instagram, including footage of himself and Ella on a plane and some adorable dog moments.

“Christmas is almost here and I’m still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart,” wrote the actor’s daughter in the same Instagram post.

This is the family’s second Christmas without Kelly Preston, John’s wife and the children’s mother.

In July 2020, at the age of 57, the Jerry Maguire actress died of breast cancer.

Jett Travolta, the couple’s son, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

On what would have been Kelly’s 59th birthday in October, John paid tribute to her on Instagram.

The actor shared a throwback photo of his wife, who was promoting their film Gotti at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, smiling and waving.

He captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Kelly.”

“We adore and miss you tremendously.”

John discussed an earnest conversation about life and death he had with Benjamin on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Heart in August.

“He told me once, ‘Because Mom died, I’m afraid you’ll die,'” the actor told Kevin.

“And I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ Then I went over the differences between my long life and her short life.”

“But you know, Ben, you always love the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life,” John told his and Kelly’s son.

Nobody knows when they’ll leave or when they’ll return…So let’s look at life as it is, you see? You never know…

