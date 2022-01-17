Ella Purnell, star of ‘Yellowjackets,’ on Jackie’s Fate in the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

Ella Purnell, star of ‘Yellowjackets,’ discusses Jackie’s fate in the Season 1 finale (exclusive)

Jackie’s fate on Yellowjackets was finally revealed after a season of dark omens, near-death experiences, and many theories.

While some viewers may have predicted it, the outcome was still unexpected.

Jackie’s journey, the finale episode, and what’s to come in season 2 are discussed by actress Ella Purnell, as well as creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

[Warning: “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” directed by Eduardo Sanchez and written by Lyle and Nickerson, contains spoilers.]

Jackie died at the end of the first season’s final episode after being forced to fend for herself outside.

“From the beginning, this was an idea.”

“In a lot of ways, the character of Jackie, in a lot of ways, sort of symbolizes something endowed by a kind of society,” Nickerson tells ET.

As a result, her death represents a very real slipping away from home over the course of the first season.

That was something we started with right away.”

Members of the surviving Yellowjackets start turning on one another in 1996 in the Canadian Rockies, where they are still stranded.

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Jackie finally confront each other about everything that has happened between them since they survived the plane crash in the final moments of the episode.

Jackie is thrown out of the cabin and freezes to death in the snow as a result of the emotional and game-changing fight, with the remaining survivors siding with Shauna.

“We thought her character deserved to die in a heartfelt way.”

“That was really important to us,” Lyle says, explaining that Shauna and Jackie’s friendship is central to the first season.

And the fact that they couldn’t work out their problems — one of which was Shauna’s pregnancy after sleeping with Jackie’s boyfriend — “was just really heartbreaking to us,” she says.

Purnell describes reading the final script as “sad,” especially given her character’s arc throughout the season.

As a result, one of the things the actress wanted to do was make certain.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Ella Purnell on Jackie’s Fate in the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)