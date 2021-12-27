Ella Reveals Intimate Details About Her and Johnny’s Sex Life On ’90 Day Fiancé’

Ella Reveals Private Details About Her and Johnny’s Sex Life on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Ella, a newcomer to 90 Day Fiancé, is head over heels in love with Johnny, her online boyfriend.

The 29-year-old Idaho native discussed her romance with her “Asian prince,” Johnny, who lives in China, on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Ella, who grew up on a ranch and still works there, said she was fascinated by Asian culture and met Johnny, 34, on an Asian-white dating website.

“It’s surprising how much Johnny and I share,” she said.

“I’m like this Asian-obsessed Western girl,” she says.

He reminds me of an Asian man obsessed with Western culture.

And we’re both anime fans.”

“And I truly believe that Johnny will be the one with whom I will spend the rest of my life,” she added.

“I adore it when he talks about having children with me.

[…]

I would gladly travel to China to see Johnny if it weren’t for the pandemic.

However, due to restrictions imposed by Covid, I am unable to attend.

As a result, Johnny is applying for a travel visa to come to Idaho to see me.

I’m ecstatic!

I mean, I’m crying right now, but I’m so freaking excited to finally meet you.”

Meet Ella, the newest member of the 90DayFiance family! pic.twitter.comWTnRLnxvuX

(hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.com5eRshs3Row

Ella, on the other hand, has had self-esteem issues since childhood as a result of her weight struggles.

Her mother noted that men take advantage of her as a result, and she was concerned that Johnny was using her to obtain a green card.

Ella, on the other hand, said she had never felt this way before and was willing to take a chance.

Later, she had dinner with her close friends Sonia and Korbie, with whom she discussed her worries.

Sonia told cameras that one of the red flags for her was Johnny’s willingness to leave his 5-year-old son, Stony, in China while he visited Ella in Idaho for three months.

“At least in my culture, you don’t leave your child in another country and go live with someone else,” she explained.

(hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comMxqvj9OneH

Ella, on the other hand, expressed her joy at the prospect of becoming a mother and expressed her desire to marry by.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

’90 Day Fiancé’: Ella Reveals Intimate Details About Her and Johnny’s Sex Life