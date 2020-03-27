Elle Fanning Shows Off Pretty in Pink Hair in New Selfie

Pretty in pink!

On Wednesday, Elle Fanning revealed that she ditched her signature golden blonde strands for pastel pink hair instead. Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old unveiled her new hair transformation in her Stories with a chic mirror selfie. Ironically enough, Elle’s phone case had a sticker of the cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake on it, which totally matches her new hair vibe.

This isn’t the first time that the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star has changed up her hair before. Back in 2014, she went brunette for her role in the 2015 film Trumbo, where she played the daughter of famous screenwriter Dalton Trumbo played by Bryan Cranston. After debuting her darker locks at the Boxtrolls premiere, Elle told E! News that being a brunette is “very strange” and joked that she felt more “serious.”

Despite always slaying on social media, the Super 8 star has been candid about the toll it can take on her mental health.

“I do think there are dangers that I totally fall into, of looking down that rabbit hole, comparing yourself to everybody else and seeing, Oh, their life, that vacation,” she said in an interview with Marie Clare for its February 2020 issue. “I try to keep it light and tell fans about movies that are coming out or about a photo shoot. That can get really intense too.”

As for which social media platform she’s most intimidated by, Elle admitted, “Twitter scares me! Oh my God, Twitter is so intense. Instagram I do enjoy; I have a private account and a public account.”

And, just like, everyone else, All The Bright Places star confessed she spends time in the comments section. “People can say they don’t read any comments, but…Mmm, yeah, you do! I do! Of course you look!” she continued. “‘Oh, your ankles look huge.’ What the heck?! It is bizarre, like, who is this person?”

While growing up in the public eye during the social media age does prove to be challenging sometimes, Elle shared that she follows a piece of advice that her Maleficent co-star Angelina Jolie gave her.

“Sometimes I feel like I don’t know all the information,” she told InStyle back in October. “Like, am I qualified to speak on this? But I also think it’s OK for people to say that they don’t know or aren’t sure yet. Angelina said that to me after a recent interview we did for Maleficent 2. She said, ‘You know what? It’s OK not to answer things.’ I mean, I’m still learning.”