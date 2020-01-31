Elle Macpherson, 55, snaps back at troll who said she was ruining her face with surgery

Elle Macpherson denies having cosmetic surgery after a troll said she’s ruining her face.

The 55-year-old supermodel hit back at one of the commenters on her Instagram page.

‘The only thing I’m doing is ageing gracefully without interference,’ she wrote on Instagram with a shrug emoji. ‘Sorry if it doesn’t work for your vision of what you think I should look like. I’m me. Healthy happy and nearly 60. Go figure.’

The cruel online troll had told Elle she didn’t look like herself ‘anymore’ in the bizarre rant.

The user initially commented: ‘Whatever your doing to your face STOP IT! You don’t look like yourself anymore!

‘Please stop you were beautiful now not so much. smfh(sic)’

Elle has repeatedly denied going under the knife, and although she has admitted to trying Botox and collagen injections in the past, she insisted they ‘don’t work’ for her.

She previously said: ‘Yeah, I’ve tried things, but most of the time they don’t work for me.

‘It doesn’t work for my face – some people get things done and they look worse.

‘I’m a bit of a scaredy-cat and I don’t want to mess with what there is. At this point, I think it’s best to leave what I have alone.

‘Having said that, I do vitamin injections, infusions and I work on my nutrition…

‘I’ve learned that a good smile, good teeth, good hair, good skin, a good mood are worth a thousand injectables and Botox and facials and masks.’

Last week Elle stopped by Dr Roberta Del Campo Dermatology & Laser Institute in Miami to keep her skin healthy.

Del Campo’s is known for focusing on healthy, glowing skin.

The Australian beauty specifically loves the customized treatment duos Del Campo offers such as Hollywood is Clinical Facial which bridges the gap between a mild facial and an invasive peel, designed to resurface the skin, reduce fine lines and encourage cellular renewal.

She also likes to combine treatments such as the Hyperdilute Radiesse, Ulthera and TruSculpt Flex, DailyMail.com has learned.

Elle began her career in 1982 when she appeared in a Tab commercial.

She went on to land the covers of Vogue and Glamour as well as walking the runway for Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior and Thierry Mugler.

Her fame exploded when she appeared on the cover of Playboy and she also worked with Anthony Hopkins, playing his wife, in the 1997 film The Edge. In 1999 she starred with Matt LeBlanc on Friends.

Her love life has been tabloid fodder.

Macpherson met French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon in 1984 and they wed in 1986 but it led to divorce three years later.

She had two sons with Arpad Busson and dated Jeffrey Soffer. She is now dating discredited British ex-physician and anti-vax activist Andrew Wakefield.