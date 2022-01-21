Ellen DeGeneres, Carrie Underwood, and Other Celebrities Who Had Dogs in Their Weddings

Ellen DeGeneres, Carrie Underwood, and Other Celebrities Who Had Dogs at Their Weddings

It’s difficult not to say “I do” to these adorable pooches! Some famous dog owners have taken the phrase “man’s best friend” to heart and included their beloved pets in their weddings.

As they prepared to exchange vows, celebrities such as Carrie Underwood, Julianne Hough, and Ellen DeGeneres made sure their furry friends felt included.

When the 61-year-old daytime talk show host married actress Portia de Rossi in a backyard ceremony in 2008, their two rescue dogs, Mabel and Wolf, were invited as guests of honor.

DeGeneres and the Arrested Development alum, 46, have since adopted another dog, Augie, as well as three cats: Charlie, George, and Chairman.

The “Something in the Water” singer, 36, revealed in an interview months before her July 2010 wedding to hockey star Mike Fisher that her dog, Ace, would play a big role.

At the time, Underwood stated, “He’ll be one of the ring bearers.”

“He reminds me of my child.”

Hough, 31, married Brooks Laich, a fellow hockey player, in 2017 with both of their Cavalier King Charles Spaniels by their sides.

Lexi and Harley, the couple’s “babies,” died unexpectedly on the same day two years later.

In July of this year, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas followed suit.

After a secret wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the Game of Thrones star, 23, and the “Sucker” singer, 30, married again in France a few months later.

Jonas’ groomsmen included his brothers and bandmates, as well as his little pup Porky Basquiat.

Seth Meyers’ greyhound played a key role in his proposal to human rights lawyer Alexi Ashe, even before the late night host’s wedding.

Frisbee, the couple’s adorable dog, assisted in the proposal of the 45-year-old Saturday Night Live alum.

Meyers revealed to Jimmy Fallon in a 2013 interview, “I tied [the ring]in a bow around our dog’s collar.”

