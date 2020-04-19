Ellen DeGeneres comes under fire by her show’s crew who are ‘furious’ over communication

Ellen DeGeneres has been continuing her daily syndicated talk show from the comfort of her own home, amid the coronavirus shutdown, which has angered her ‘furious’ crew amid poor communication regarding their pay.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s main stage crew, which is comprised of roughly 30 people, received ‘no communication’ about issues like pay and working hours for over a month, an insider told Variety on Thursday.

To make matters worse, the crew was also ‘furious’ upon learning that the daytime talk show host hired a non-union tech company to help DeGeneres broadcast daily from her home in California.

Two sources at Ellen’s show, speaking to Variety under conditions of anonymity, said that ‘higher-ups in production would occasionally answer phone calls but reveal little’ about their status.

Crew members finally heard from production executives last week, when they were told to expect a whopping 60% pay decrease, even while the show continues airing.

Meanwhile, Ellen herself is said to have a $87.5million per year contract for her talk show. Her total net worth is estimated to be a whopping $490million.

Sources added that there are only four of the core crew members who are currently working on the remote version of Ellen, according to Variety.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television made it clear the crew is still getting paid, though they confirmed their hours are reduced.

‘Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind.’

Still, insiders speaking to the industry publication claim that for over two weeks, from late March until April 9, the crew were never told how much they would be paid.

During this communication ‘blackout,’ Ellen expanded her at-home, going from hosting four shows a week to five, all which were shot over a two-day period at her home.

The show typically films four 10-hour work days per week, but the crew was told on April 10 that they should expect to be paid for just two eight-hour days a week.

At the same time, Ellen hired Key Code Media to produce ‘technical elements’ of the show’s new remote production while her crew members with the same skill set were not working.

A rep for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union said they were of the crew would continue to be paid, but crew members were told to ‘watch closely’ for developments.

‘Due to social distancing requirements, technical changes in the way the show is produced had to be made to comply with city ordinances and public health protocols,’ said a WB spokesperson, while clarifying that no Ellen crew member lost their job because of hiring Key Code.

Crew members also added that what was most upsetting was the, ‘lack of personal outreach’ from the show’s leadership during this unprecedented crisis, according to Variety.

Conversely, the crew also learned that crew members on similar shows were being paid, and treated, much more fairly.

Jimmy Kimmel has reportedly been paying crew members of his Jimmy Kimmel Live show from his own pocket during the COVID-19 outbreak shutdown, and once they returned on air, ABC was paying their full rates.

Sources claimed that crew members on TNT’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Showtime’s Desus and Mero were also being paid full rates with transparent communication.

Ellen’s been facing her fair share of backlash recently.

The comic was slammed for being tone deaf after cracking a joke that being home all the time during the coronavirus pandemic was akin to being behind bars.

‘This is like being in jail,’ Ellen told her fans as she sat in a spacious living room with windows opening onto a large plant-filled yard.

‘Mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay,’ she quipped.

The response was swift on Twitter.

‘Ellen you quarantining in your mansion in designer sweats is nothing like prison,’ one Twitter user posted.

Another tweeted: ‘What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections.’

Ellen was also recently the subject of a viral Twitter thread calling her ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Comedian Kevin T. Porter kicked the entire social media movement off last month, when he sent out a tweet urging people to message him ‘the most insane stories [they’ve] heard’ about DeGeneres in an effort to raise money for the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Shortly after posting, Porter was flooded with written accounts by various Twitter users who claimed to have had less than savory interactions with Ellen over the years.

‘Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about!,’ wrote Porter. ‘[And] I’ll match every [story] w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank.’

Before scanning his Twitter thread for the best responses, Porter reminded his audience that the stories they submit ‘have to be real! Cause we need some REAL kindness right now.’

According to one user, former head writer for The Ellen DeGeneres show Karen Kilgariff was ‘fired’ because she ‘wouldn’t cross the picket line’ during a writer’s strike.

‘When Karen wouldn’t cross the picket line she was fired and Ellen never spoke to her again,’ they wrote.

Alleged hostility and mistreatment of writers proved to be a reigning theme in the thread, with one user claiming that her ‘friend’ who had written for Ellen ‘for two years’ was never acknowledged by her.

‘[She] told me Ellen didn’t greet her once. In fact, upon employment, staff were told they weren’t allowed to talk to her’

TV writer Benjamin Siemon decided to provide the thread with some stories of his own, that included DeGeneres having an irrationally ‘sensitive nose’ and often picking ‘someone different to really hate’ each day on set.

‘Everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower,’ he alleged.

‘A new staff member was told ‘every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day. They didn’t believe it but it ended up being entirely true.’

Comedian Josh Levesque wrote to Porter explaining that a friend of his had worked as a production assistant for The Ellen Show during a time when actor Russell Brand was set to appear as a guest.

Brand allegedly ‘came into the employee break area to chat with the crew and hangout,’ but then ‘Ellen came in and got mad at him.’

Apparently, Ellen told the Get Him To The Greek star that he ‘didn’t have to interact with these people’ and ‘that’s why guests have their own area backstage.’

Writer Alison Freer recounted a time when she had been working for a production on the Warner Brothers lot – where The Ellen Show is filmed.

‘[It] was our showrunner’s 50th Bday. Caterer grilling steaks outside for special fancy lunch. Ellen sent someone over to demand they stop, as she doesn’t eat meat.’

Freer added: ‘She’s the worst.’

One user, not speaking from experience, recalled hearing that Ellen had ‘insisted’ a newly employed assistant take her ‘fancy-a** car on a run,’ even though the assistant was ‘not comfortable’ driving the vehicle.

‘The assistant accidentally backed it into a pole and was immediately fired for it,’ they wrote.

Porter’s initial tweet has since garnered more than 5,000 retweets and nearly 1,000 replies, since posting.