Ellen DeGeneres Does This Romantic Gesture Every Time Portia de Rossi Travels

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Ellen DeGeneres dished on the sweet thing she does for Portia De Rossi during Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The topic came up while playing a round of “Burning Questions.” The talk show host asked guest Lauren Graham about her most romantic gesture. However, the Gilmore Girls star couldn’t think of one. So, the 52-year-old actress asked the 62-year-old TV star the same question.

“Whenever Portia has to go out of town and I’m not with her, I surprise her and I call the hotel and I set it up,” DeGeneres explained. “They put a huge heart-shaped thing of rose petals on her bed. So when she walks into the room, the whole bed is covered with a heart-shaped rose petal.”

After hearing her answer, Graham knew she couldn’t compete.

“Ellen, you’re a kabillionaire,” she replied. “You can do these things.”

However, they agreed one didn’t have to be a “kabillionaire” to be thoughtful.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to DeGeneres’ fans. After all, she has pulled off numerous surprises for her wife of 11 years. Who could forget when the comedian hired a plane to fly by their house with an anniversary banner in 2018?

Then again, the 47-year-old actress has given DeGeneres some pretty spectacular gifts, too. For DeGeneres’ 60th birthday, for instance, she set up The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund and planned a trip to Rwanda so they could see The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

“When we got married, Portia’s line was ,’It’s good to be loved; it’s profound to be understood.’ And she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me,” DeGeneres tearfully said after receiving the present.

Watch DeGeneres and Graham play the game in the video above.