Ellen DeGeneres, LL Cool J, and Other Grammy Hosts Through the Years

Since 1959, the Grammy Awards have been hosted by a number of notable celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and LL Cool J.

Before the awards were telecast for the first time in 1971, the Recording Academy hosted dinners across the country and aired a TV special called “The Best on Record” that showed snippets of the festivities.

Honorees gathered for ceremonies in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York City, Nashville, and Chicago between 1959 and 1970.

When the Grammys changed their format, they became a huge hit with home audiences.

Frank Sinatra, Jerry Lewis, and Kenny Rogers, among others, emceed some of the first awards shows.

Movie stars and musicians alike tried their hand at hosting “music’s biggest night” as the years passed.

Andy Williams, the late singer, holds the record for hosting the Grammy Awards the most times, doing so from 1971 to 1977.

From 2012 to 2016, LL Cool J hosted five awards shows.

The NCIS actor was content with the decision when James Corden took over the role the following year.

In February 2017, he told Billboard magazine, “They wanted to do something different, and I actually felt totally comfortable with that.”

“I had a phenomenal run at the Grammys.”

I’m all right.

I made some great friends; I have Academy friends, production team friends, and executive team friends.”

Even though the awards show appears to run smoothly most of the time, things don’t always go according to plan.

In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, Alicia Keys was forced to make some quick changes to her routine before hosting the 62nd annual Grammy Awards from Los Angeles in January 2020.

At the Staples Center, where he had played as a Laker, she performed an a cappella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men as a tribute to the NBA player.

“It was definitely a crazy feeling because we were literally minutes before going to do something else,” the “Underdog” singer said after the Grammys on The Ellen DeGeneres Showdays.

“And we had to really think about how we could properly honor him in his lifetime.”

