Ellen DeGeneres Made a DIY Mask Tutorial and it Did Not Go as Planned

Welcome to Mask Making 101.

Ellen DeGeneres hosted a hilarious tutorial on how to make DIY protective masks during Tuesday’s at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Joining viewers from her living room, the daytime host explained that wearing a mask comes highly recommended by medical professionals and that you can make your own using everyday items.

“You know, wearing a mask used to be optional but now the health experts are saying that everyone should wear them,” she began. “So, today, I thought I would show you how to make a mask at home just in case you haven’t figured it out yet. The good news is you don’t need to know how to sew, You can make a mask with fabric and elastic bags…you can use hair ties,” adding, “I’m using hair ties for the first time in my life.”

After listing fabric and elastics, Ellen noted that viewers will also need a coffee filter and joked, “I’ve been stealing these from our office break room for the last 17 seasons. Finally, paying off.”

Referencing a helpful graphic from the CDC, Ellen followed the first step and cut the coffee filter in half. Noticing that it was taking the Finding Dory star a very long time to complete the simple step, her scene-stealing producer Andy Lassner chimed in from outside, “Are you still cutting the first one?” Ellen responded, “Yup, I want it to be perfect.”

Then, she offered some tips on finding the perfect piece of fabric to use. “It says you can start with a square piece of fabric like a bandana, which I am wearing,” she explained. “I’m not gonna use mine, it’s too pretty…It’s important for the material to be thick and tight, that’s what it says.” After hearing giggles over the mic, she quipped, “Yup, I knew you would like that one, Andy.”

To create the mask, Ellen folded her fabric in half and inserted the coffee filter in the center. Then, she folded the fabric in half two more times and treated viewers to a little song. “The best part of waking up is Folgers in your face,” she joked.

Folding the ends of the fabric inwards, Ellen added, “The whole thing should be roughly the size of your face. So, if you have a wide face, you make it a little bit bigger. If you have a long face, cheer up. Why the long face?”

After cracking up Andy and Stephen ”tWitch” Boss, Ellen added in her hair ties but had some difficulty fastening them into the right place. Seeing her struggle once again, Andy joked, “The quarantine is going to be lifted by the time you’re done with this.”

Still unable to get her mask quite right, Ellen gave up and put on an ill-fitting mask that someone had made for her. “Okay, I didn’t do it right,” she said. “Someone else did it for me. That is the way it goes.”

Watch Ellen’s hilarious mask-making tutorial in the video above!