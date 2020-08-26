Ellen DeGeneres was ‘teary-eyed’ and ’emotional’ at staff meeting about ‘toxic’ workplace allegations

ELLEN DeGeneres was “teary-eyed” and “emotional” at her staff meeting about the “toxic” workplace allegations as her employees were also offered additional perks.

An insider exclusively told The Sun Online that the talk show host became “emotional” during the virtual meeting that included about 200 employees.

The source added that Ellen had been “waiting to speak to her team this whole time” but was “not allowed because of the investigation.”

Warner Bros. is currently investigating the “toxic” workplace allegations that have allegedly occurred at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The source also revealed that Ellen’s employees will be receiving additional perks in addition to their current perks.

These include increased paid time off and a more liberal medical leave policy.

Staffers will also receive five paid days off to use whenever they’d like, paid time for doctor appointments and family matters, and even their birthdays off.

All this comes after a major change was made on staff as executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were fired.

The comedian, 62, has been under scrutiny after numerous former employees accused her show of tolerating everything from bullying to racism to sexual harassment.

Ellen previously apologized for the allegations, and admitted that she had to take responsibility as her name was at the top.

She added that as her program has grown, she had “not been able to stay on top of everything” and had instead “relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.”

Ellen wrote: “Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

The TV personality has not been on her own through these obstacles as she has had support from her wife Portia de Rossi to even Kevin Hart.

The stand-up comic, 41, took to Instagram soon after the brutal allegations made the news and wrote: “It’s crazy to see my friend go through what she’s going through publicly.

“I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one.”

Weeks later he was seen comforting Ellen while the duo had lunch at a luxury Montecito, CA resort.