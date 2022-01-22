Ellen Foley, Meat Loaf’s collaborator on “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” Reflects on His Legacy (Exclusive)

Ellen Foley, Meat Loaf’s collaborator on “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” Reflects on the Legend (Exclusive)

Ellen Foley remembers her late friend Meat Loaf as “always a star.”

Marvin Lee Aday, the legendary rock star, died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Foley, who worked with Meat Loaf on the hit single “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” reflects on their friendship and his legacy.

“I finally got a text at 2:40 this morning, and it brought all of this back to me.”

Foley tells ET’s Lauren Zima, “It’s like the image of the first day I ever met him in a rehearsal hall when we were doing the National Lampoon show.”

“And you know how they say, ‘At the end of your life, your life flashes before you.’ I think my Meat Loaf’s life flashed before me, and just how much life and how huge… they say larger than life [he was], and it’s true.”

So I guess where he is now, he has the broadest range of personality colors possible.”

Foley and Meat Loaf had been friends for a long time and had frequently collaborated over the years.

“He was very lonely,” Foley says of the musician, which may surprise fans.

She recalls, “I believe he had separation anxiety because his mother died young and he didn’t have a lot of support in his life growing up.”

“I believe he was a lonely person who required a lot of love, which he received from his fans and, I believe, the women in his life.”

“However, he was a lonely man.”

Foley discussed his many talents as an entertainer, which include Fight Club, Focus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

“He did a lot more movies than I ever knew he did,” she says. “But you weren’t seeing Meat Loaf, so I think he’s a very good actor.”

“A lot of times, if I like someone who’s a star…and does acting, you say, ‘OK, well that’s them.’ But Meat was a good actor…Before I knew him, he’d been in some Broadway shows, and that’s where he and Jim Steinman, who was.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Meat Loaf’s ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ Collaborator Ellen Foley Looks Back on His Legacy (Exclusive)