Ellen Pompeo sticks up for Justin Chambers’ controversial Grey’s Anatomy departure

She’s played the title role on Grey’s Anatomy for 15 years.

Ellen Pompeo came to the defense of her long-running medical drama on Friday after fans were vocally disappointed about the resolution of her former co-star Justin Chambers’ exit from the show.

The 50-year-old actress shared a montage of her most memorable scenes with Justin on Instagram while saluting the show’s writers for giving Justin’s character ‘the best send off.’

Ellen’s video went all the way back to the early days of Grey’s Anatomy and featured short cameos from Sandra Oh and T. R. Knight.

But the focus was on the sometimes rocky and often flirtatious bond between their characters Meredith Grey and Alex Karev.

‘Thank you for making it fun,’ a joyous Meredith says just before the video fades to black.

She opened her lengthy caption with praise for the popular show and its viewers.

‘Hi here I go again … Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you we got to make great tv… because of you we got to make television history!’ she said.

Pompeo also seemed to defend the lack of wish fulfillment in the end of Chambers’ time on the show.

‘I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids… it shows us what we are made …of how strong we really are and let’s face it… without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life.’

Ellen praised her fellow cast member and Executive Producer Debbie Allen, who directed the episode from March 5, as well as the writers and the show’s creator and former showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

The polarizing episode, titled Leave A Light On, didn’t feature a physical return for Justin, though he did record a voiceover cameo of himself reading four letters sent to his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington), Meredith, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda (Chandra Wilson).

He shocked loyal fans by revealing that he had left Seattle and had moved in with his ex-wife Izzie, originally played by Katherine Heigl, who departed after season six.

During her run, Izzie had frozen some of Alex’s sperm while she was battling cancer.

After overcoming her illness and leaving Seattle, she had two twins from Alex’s sperm who are now five.

He explained in the letters that he was now living with Izzie and their two children, while offering favorable divorce terms to his wife and a heartfelt farewell to his great friend Meredith.

Chambers made the surprise announcement that he was leaving the show in January to work on his mental health.

‘For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning…. was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast …that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let’s not be sad,’ Ellen wrote.

Krista Vernoff, Grey’s Anatomy’s showrunner and executive producer, addressed Chambers’ departure in a statement from Thursday night.

‘It is nearly impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev. That is as true for me and for all of the writers at Grey’s Anatomy as it is for the fans,’ she said.

‘We have loved writing Alex. And we have loved watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him. For 16 seasons, 16 years, we have grown up alongside Alex Karev. We have been frustrated by his limitations and we have been inspired by his growth and we have come to love him deeply and to think of him as one of our very best friends. We will miss him terribly. And we will always be grateful for his impact, on our show, on our hearts, on our fans, on the world.’

Notably, Vernoff didn’t address the nature of Alex’s exit.

Though Pompeo and Vernoff had a positive reaction, Grey’s Anatomy fans weren’t as happy about Alex’s sudden reunion with Izzie, nor the way he left his wife and best friend without any notice.

Some fans simply wished that Grey’s Anatomy would have followed tradition and killed Justin’s character off in a senseless and surprising fashion.

One fan on Twitter simply planned to ‘forget I ever saw this episode and just tell myself that Alex died.’