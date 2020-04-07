Ellen Pompeo’s Daughter Has Some Advice if Your Self-Quarantine Mates Are ”Testing” You

Ellen Pompeo‘s daughter Sienna May is airing out her grievances toward her 3-year-old brother Eli Christopher.

“He is so rude and it’s just… he keeps testing me,” the 5-year-old tells her mother of her younger brother. “Eli, he keeps testing me. Even when I was four, he [kept] testing me and even now that I’m 5, he [is] still testing me. Every day he is testing me.”

In the video the Grey’s Anatomy actress posted on Instagram on Sunday, she asks her daughter what they should do about the situation. To which Sienna May responds, “We should separate.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Ellen also made a good point on her Instagram caption, writing, “Social distancing 101 from Sienna May. #micdrop.” She also told her daughter that separating herself from the situation that was “testing” her was a “great idea.”

After all, Ellen’s Instagram bio reads, “Personal Assistant to Stella Luna, Sienna May, and Eli Christopher.” So, could she have done anything but cooperate?

This also isn’t the first time her spunky and adorable daughter has made us laugh on Instagram. Last April 2019, Ellen posted a video of Sienna May urging her mom’s followers to watch Grey’s Anatomy, “It’s Thursday, you know what that means! Okurrrr.”

Most recently, the hit ABC show got a shortened season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after production for the show shut down a few weeks earlier than planned.

Now, the season finale for Grey’s Anatomy will air on April 9. It’s titled “Put On a Happy Face” and was originally supposed to be followed by four more episodes this season.

The good news is that regardless of a shorter season 16, we’ll still be seeing our favorite doctors for another season soon enough. The show has already been renewed for season 17.