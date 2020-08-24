Ellie Goulding plans to reinvent herself as a thespian and wants to perform in the West End

ELLIE Goulding loves singing on stage – and is now planning to act there.

The superstar has today taken over my Bizarre column and reveals her ambitions to perform in the West End.

She spent her childhood acting but stopped due to shyness.

After years as one of Britain’s biggest pop stars, I reckon she has got more than enough confidence to pull it off now.

In our exclusive interview, Ellie explained: “I acted a lot when I was young and I really enjoyed it. I loved playing different characters.”

She added: “It’s probably a very different kind of confidence from being on stage. But I’d like to see if I’ve still got it.

“I would probably be in a play. I’ve seen a lot of plays in the last couple of years in London and I’d like to start there.

“I don’t think it would be the right thing to just go and do a blockbuster film.”

And she hopes to emulate the work of Julia Davis, who has had roles in Gavin & Stacey and Nighty Night.

Ellie said: “My hero is Julia Davis from Nighty Night. She used to work with Ruth Jones and Steve Coogan and all those guys.

“I’d love to be in some dark comedy or something like that.”

But in the wait for theatres to reopen, there will be more music on the way from Ellie.

She waited five years before releasing her third No1 album, Brightest Blue, last month but more tunes are already in the bag.

Ellie said: “I am happy to keep making music, I am in a position where I love to make experimental music.

“But I also get a thrill from making pop music that will be popular and will be on the radio.

“I’ve got some collaborations coming out and I wrote a little bit in lockdown.

“I had a couple of really good studio sessions. I did get to write some songs but I was trying to write more upbeat music instead of reflecting on the times.

“I could have written about how surreal and challenging it all was, but I decided to write something a bit more upbeat, which I did.”

With so much misery around at the moment, some positive songs to blast out at home is just what we all need.

WHEN Ellie tied the knot with Caspar last year, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and several members of the Royal Family were there to celebrate with her.

But asked whether she actually considers any celebrities to be her pals, she revealed: “I’m too much of a recluse, I don’t see anyone.

“I spend a lot of time by myself and haven’t seen anyone for a long time.

“Obviously there’s been lockdown, but I’ve always kept myself to myself.”

Despite loving time on her own, she is close enough to Katy to feel the pressure to send her a gift congratulating her on becoming a mum.

In the coming days, Katy is due to give birth to her first child with Orlando.

And thanks to a suggestion from me, the couple could be in for a savoury treat.

After I told Ellie she should get their daughter something to celebrate Orlando’s English heritage, she said: “I’m trying to think of something quintessentially British . . . a Greggs vegan sausage roll or something like that.

“They’re actually really good. And sausage rolls are really English.”

But back at home in Blighty, Ellie said lockdown may have helped bring her out of her shell – because she has actually spent too much time on her own.

She added: “I’m desperate to go to a party now. It took lockdown for me to want to be social.

“I’m definitely really up for dancing and I really mean it when I say I spend a lot of time alone, so I am looking forward to having conversations with people.”

If she’s feeling like that now, Ellie will be a true social butterfly by the time nightclubs reopen and she can have that dance.

IT is three years since Ellie’s last full concert – and fans could be in for a shock when she finally returns to the stage on Wednesday.

She is performing a streamed one-off show at central London’s V&A Museum, where she posed for these photos, and has promised to strip NAKED if it all goes wrong.

She said: “It’s been quite surreal. Right about now, I would be on tour. I would build up my confidence from the beginning and by the end I would be rolling around.

“It takes a few weeks for me to get into that mindset. But it will be special as it’s at the V&A and it’s iconic.

“It will be very strange without an audience but what can I do? It could be spectacular or it could be the opposite. If it’s a disaster, I’ll just strip naked!”

Fans can watch the concert, which Ellie has dubbed the Brightest Blue Experience after her recent No1 album, by buying tickets online.

With the promise of special guests too, the show is bound to be quite the spectacle.

AFTER almost two years living in the Big Apple, Ellie moved back here last year.

She says the return is most likely permanent, having missed home too much.

The singer – who met art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in the US – splits her time between London and Oxfordshire.

She said: “I’m probably here for the foreseeable future. I love being in London. It’s a brilliant city to be part of. I thrive when I’m here.

“I missed Sunday roasts and history when I was in New York. It felt like there wasn’t a lot of greenery. I would get on the subway and jog around Central Park.

“It’s like everything’s happening at once. Pre-lockdown there was always something to see and everything goes a million miles an hour but it can be a lot for a shy English girl like me.

“I am a country girl and I really missed that. It’s in my blood.”

DESPITE this impressive snap she posted on Instagram this week, super-toned Ellie insists she hates excising – most of the time.

She said: “I force myself. Step one is putting on my workout stuff.

“As soon as I’ve got my trainers on, I instantly feel like moving.

“Then, I feel like having a really large coffee.

“I was never into coffee that much before.

“I also made my own gym in the garage.

“And I never start a workout thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m so up for this’.”

ELLIE has had a few crutches to help get her through the past few months – with the most notable being the singer’s new favourite drink, wine.

She said: “I’ve had a couple of hangovers. I never really drank wine before.

“Wine has been my discovery during lockdown.

“On the album I talk openly about how having a few drinks is my way of loosening up.

“Trying to keep a healthy diet, you don’t need to give up alcohol and chocolate, you just need to be conscious.”

The Starry Eyed singer has also relied on some light-hearted fun from social media.

On what accounts she recommends for people to follow, she said: “Instagram has become so heavy.

“I follow The UN, National Geographic and Time to keep me informed about the environment. But I also love following @LoveOfHuns. That’s my favourite.”

I’ll have to check it out.

