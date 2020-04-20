Ellie Goulding surprises couple with a live performance during their online wedding

An NHS nurse got the shock of her life when singer Ellie Goulding turned up as an unexpected guest and surprised her with a live performance during her online wedding.

The singer, 33, strummed on the guitar and performed her hit ‘Love Me Like You Do’ over a Zoom video call as nurse Hayley Pitman shared her first dance with new husband Harvey Skelton, both from Bristol.

The couple had been due to get married last weekend at Manor By The Lake in Cheltenham but were forced to postpone the ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis.

Instead Hayley, a theatre practitioner at Bristol Hospital, and her rugby coach partner, tied the knot in an online ceremony watched by their family and friends via video link.

They were then treated to a performance by Goulding who played the guitar and sang the song they had planned for their first dance, in a surprise arranged by wedding directory company For Better For Worse.

The singing sensation told them: ‘Congratulations Harvey and Hayley, you are both heroes and we all love you.’

And the new bride was delighted to have the unexpected guess virtually show up for her big day.

‘Despite not being able to be with our friends and family in person, being thrown a virtual wedding by the For Better For Worse team was such a magical experience,’ explained Hayley.

‘And the appearance by one of our favourite singers Ellie Goulding was just the icing on the cake, I couldn’t believe it!

‘The memories of this will certainly keep us both going until we can celebrate properly later on in the year.’

Tammy Madge, from For Better For Worse, added: ‘It was really difficult to see so many couples having to postpone their weddings after spending months or even years saving and planning for their special day.

‘To help bring a smile back to a special couple’s face, we took it upon ourselves to organise a virtual wedding.

‘With such close ties to the NHS, Hayley and Harvey were the perfect choice for us, and of course Ellie Goulding surprising the couple made it so much more special and beautifully emotional even if we were all sat behind our screens!

‘We hope that people will get on-board by donating to our fundraiser page, to show how appreciated our amazing NHS is, especially during this unprecedented time.’

Donations can be made at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/FBFWLoveinLockdown