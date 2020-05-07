Elon Musk and Grimes cannot call their child X Æ A-12

Twitter 1/7 Elon Musk has become a father again.

DUKAS 2/7 His partner, the singer Grimes, is said to have given birth to the child in Los Angeles.

AFP 3/7 The couple originally wanted to call their son X Æ A-12. Now they have to come up with a new name. X Æ A-12 violates California law.







Getty Images 7/7 Only on Wednesday did Grimes explain the meaning of the name.

Elon Musk (48) and his partner, the singer Grimes (32) have to read the books again. The Tesla boss announced on Monday that he had become a father again. The couple got a boy. The little boy’s name, X Æ A-12 Musk, caused heated discussions. Now it is becoming known that the two of them cannot call their child that way.

It is believed that her son was born in Los Angeles. According to a manager of the Department of Health, it violates California law to include numbers or symbols in a name, reports the US magazine «TMZ». The law states that names can only contain the 26 letters of the English alphabet. Therefore, a much more normal name should be found in the birth certificate. X Æ A-12 must remain a nickname.

X stands for the “unknown variable”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, only explained on Wednesday what the originally chosen name meant on Twitter. The X stands for the “unknown variable”, while Æ is the “elf spelling of Ai (love and or artificial intelligence)”. The A-12 in the name stands for the aircraft model Lockheed A-12. «Forerunner of the SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defense, just speed. Great in combat, but non-violent. »