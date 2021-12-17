Elon Musk has been named Person of the Year by ‘Time’ magazine.

For both his technological innovations and public persona, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, received the magazine’s top honor of the year.

Musk made headlines in his personal life this year when he revealed that he and Grimes are “semi-separated.”

The couple married in 2018, and their son, X A-Xii, was born in 2020.

Musk tells Time that he and Grimes are “probably semi-separated.”

“We weren’t seeing each other very often, and I believe this is a long-term issue because what she needs to do is mostly in LA or on the road, and my work is mostly in remote locations.”

Musk hasn’t started a new relationship yet, telling the magazine that his SpaceX launch site in Texas is “basically like a technology monastery.”

Musk is concentrating entirely on his businesses, with SpaceX aiming to land on Mars “within five years.”

“Overall, the goal has been to make life multi-planetary and to enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization,” says the 50-year-old billionaire.

“The next big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and transport Earth’s animals and creatures there.”

It reminds me of a futuristic Noah’s ark.

However, we’ll bring more than two; it’ll be strange if there are only two.”

Musk is unconcerned about Tesla’s future profitability because the company has already accomplished what Musk hoped it would.

“I think it’s totally fine if someone makes better cars than we do and then sells more cars than we do,” he says.

“Our goal with Tesla has always been to set an example for the automobile industry, with the hope that they will follow suit and produce electric vehicles as well, allowing us to accelerate the transition to sustainable technology.”

When it comes to his overall vision of the world, Musk says he envisions a place with “plenty for everyone, essentially.”

“There isn’t necessarily anyone in charge of you.”

“I don’t mean to imply chaos, but you’re not under anyone’s control,” Musk says.

“As a result, you have complete freedom to do whatever you want, as long as you don’t harm others.”

