Elon Musk Says How Much Taxes He’ll Pay This Year

Elon Musk has revealed how much he will pay in taxes this year, and it is a significant sum.

Musk claimed on Twitter that he will pay “over (dollar)11 billion in taxes” in 2021.

The tweet sparked a lot of discussion, with many people replying or retweeting it and adding their own thoughts.

“So, according to Forbes, you earned (dollar)119 billion last year and paid (dollar)11 billion in taxes.

Former MA House candidate Brianna Wu commented, “That’s about a 10% tax rate.”

“After state and federal taxes, Frank and I pay well over 40%.

Almost everyone who reads this pays a premium of more than 10%.

“Shut the f— up,” said another user. “This is one-third of a day’s income for him.”

If full-time minimum-wage workers were paid that much, they would pay a total of (dollar)19 in taxes this year.

They don’t have any.

They offer a higher salary than Elon.”

This year, I will pay over (dollar)11 billion in taxes, for those who are curious.

Musk was recently named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, a distinction that elicited mixed reactions from many readers.

Musk talked about his life and how he became the world’s richest man during an interview with the publication.

“Well, I believe there are some sovereigns.”

“I believe [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is significantly wealthier than I am,” he joked.

“I’m not allowed to invade countries or do things like that.”

Musk also spoke about income inequality around the world.

“It’s critical to normalize income and asset distribution for age when looking at income and asset distribution.

As societies age, there will be more older people; the older someone is, the wealthier they will become,” he explained.

“However, a lot of the push for increased government involvement and asset expropriation by the government comes from a group of politicians who actually believe that resources should not be in the hands of private individuals.

They ought to run the government.”

Finally, Musk provided some cryptocurrency information.

“Unlike many in the crypto­world, I’m not a big fan of fiat money.

However, crypto has advantages over fiat in that “fiat currency tends to be diluted by whatever government it is,” he explained.

“It ends up being a pernicious tax on people, especially those with dilution in their cash savings…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Elon Musk Reveals How Much He’ll Pay in Taxes This Year