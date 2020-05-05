Elon Musk Shares First Photos Of His and Grimes’ Son: Find Out His Unique Name

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the first photos of his newborn.

The Tesla cofounder posted a sweet snapshot after receiving a request from a fan.

“A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet … please share one,” the follower wrote.

The 48-year-old SpaceX head obliged and tweeted a photo of himself cradling his bundle of joy. However, he couldn’t resist having a little fun with his fans and posted another picture of the child with several fake face tattoos.

“Never too young for some ink haha,” he quipped.

The pictures came just hours after Musk announced the baby’s birth. The SpaceX head welcomed the child with Canadian singer Grimes.

“Mom & baby all good,” he said upon sharing the news

After a social media user inquired about the child’s sex, Musk the 32-year-old artist gave birth to a baby boy. He was also asked about the bundle of joy’s name.

“X Æ A-12 Musk,” Musk tweeted.

While he didn’t reveal the exact meaning behind the moniker, he did like a fan theory on Twitter.

This is the couple’s first child together. Musk also has sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.

Grimes confirmed the pregnancy in early January. While she didn’t share many details throughout her pregnancy, she did share her cravings in a video food diary for Harper’s Bazaar.

It was just about two years ago that Musk and Grimes made their red carpet debut as a couple. As fans will recall, the duo confirmed romance rumors by walking side by side at the 2020 Met Gala.

Congratulations to the happy family!