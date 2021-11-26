Elsa Hosk, a Swedish model, looks stunning in a festive ensemble on a night out in New York.

On a night out in New York, Swedish model Elsa Hosk dazzles in a festive ensemble.

Elsa Hosk wears a festive ensemble on a night out in New York, making it feel like Christmas has arrived early.

The 33-year-old Swedish model looked stunning in a plunging neckline green and red patterned dress.

In a pair of red stockings and stilettos, she showed off her long pins to complete the yuletide look.

“For myself, there’s really no time to plan outfits right now,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said recently.

But, based on these photos, we strongly disagree.

