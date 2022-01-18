Elsa Hosk’s Christopher Cloos Sunglasses Collaboration Is ‘So Good,’ It’s Replacing Her Own ‘Vintage Archive’

Elsa Hosk created a line with literally everything you could ever need, thanks to a large collection of vintage sunglasses stashed away in her closet and an unrivaled eye for design.

The 33-year-old model collaborated with Christopher Cloos to create a four-piece retro sunglass collection that is sure to up your accessory game.

In fact, she was determined to create a collection “so good” that she would be able to “let go of all my sunglass and just wear these,” and her current collection is extensive.

“I used to collect vintage frames from the 1960s and 1970s.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel exclusively told Us Weekly, “I drew a lot of inspiration from my own little archive.”

“I took my most-worn frames and tweaked them until they felt absolutely perfect.”

Despite the fact that Hosk has a sizable collection, she believes that a “sunglass wardrobe” should consist of no more than four solid shades.

“I wanted to make a collection with only a few styles that are so versatile that they are all you need.”

“All you need in your repertoire is the four styles that we’re doing together [with Christopher Cloos],” she told Stylish.

So, what exactly is included in the drop? While there will be a few more styles available in the coming months, you can currently get your hands on a cat eye style (made with a biodegradable frame!) in three different shades: Noire, Ristretto, and Dark Brown.

All three cost (dollar)179 and come in blue light versions.

“They have a very modern feel to them, but they are also reminiscent of Old Hollywood and Marilyn Monroe.”

“You could wear them to the red carpet, the French Riviera, or on a boat and feel super chic,” she explained.

It was a “natural evolution” for Hosk to collaborate with Christopher Cloos, who also has a men’s sunglasses line with Tom Brady.

“It feels really inspiring to dabble in design and create these collections.”

I’m making use of everything I’ve got.

