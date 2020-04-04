Elton John fears that AIDS patients will be “forgotten” during a coronavirus pandemic

Admittedly, Elton John has seen nothing like the coronavirus pandemic that affects people around the world while so much remains unknown. But the singer-songwriter and activist uses what he learned from his work with AIDS to determine how he is contributing to this current struggle.

“I can never remember anything like that and I’m 73 years old. It’s a really strange time to be alive,” said John during his appearance on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram live show on Friday. “My concern with this coronavirus thing is that people who need their AID medication get the treatment they need.”

Supporting HIV prevention and people living with HIV / AIDS is something that John has been passionate about since the Elton John AIDS Foundation was founded in 1992. Now he explains to Cyrus that his work with the foundation remains his main focus when he observes that health systems worldwide are “incredibly stretched”.

“As a result of the corona virus, people with another infectious disease will also suffer. So you have to do double whammy. So I have to stick to my guns at the AIDS Foundation and make sure that people suffering from another global pandemic are not forgotten because of this global pandemic, ”he said. “You could be pushed back into the back of the queue because of the people who need urgent treatment for the coronavirus.”

John announced that the foundation will use $ 1 million to ensure that AIDS patients receive the right medicines and treatments over the next few months. And while he realizes that this is an important way to show support for people with AIDS, it is also important to relieve healthcare workers.

“We are wealthy people. We have no idea and we see pictures and postings for people working on the front, but we really have no idea what these people are going through. They go through hell and they go through hell because they work around the clock and see people die in front of their faces, ”he said. “I can’t describe how these people are doing. I just can’t believe they’re so heroic. Well, they’re heroic.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals. “data-reactid =” 51 “>For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.

