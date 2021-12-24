Elton John revealed that Nicki Minaj was the inspiration for his latest songs.

Elton John revealed that Nicki Minaj was the inspiration for his recent songs.

Elton John said in an interview that the songs on his most recent albums were inspired by Nicki Minaj and other rappers.

He defended Minaj’s songwriting style.

John worked with Nicki Minaj and Young Thug on one of the album’s tracks.

Working with Young Thug elicited a strong response from John.

John’s most recent studio album is The Lockdown Sessions.

It includes a variety of artists, including a couple of rappers.

Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Lil Nas X all have tracks on the album.

During an interview with NME, John said that Nicki Minaj and other rappers influenced The Lockdown Sessions.

John explained what he learned from Minaj and other rappers.

He explained, “They make songs out of bits and pieces of things.”

“I’m a traditional songwriter, but I’m fascinated by how people write songs these days,” John explained.

“Don’t tell me these things aren’t true,” he insisted.

“Don’t write something off just because it’s not your cup of tea.”

That’s fine if you don’t understand it, but don’t dismiss it.

It’s amazing.”

In an interview with Billboard, John said that rap music is at its best when it has a melody, and that he collaborated on the song “Always Love You” from The Lockdown Sessions with Minaj and Young Thug.

Young Thug’s performance on “Always Love You,” a melodic rap song, “just blew me away,” according to John.

“I mean, I’ve seen Marshall [Mathers] do it in Detroit, but I’ve never seen someone like Thug come in and do that,” John explained.

“In the end, I had to leave because I believe my presence intimidated him, and all I wanted was for him to unwind.”

However, this is an incredible period in my musical career.

I’m not sure how rap records are made, but I find it fascinating to watch.”

John, Minaj, and Young Thug did not release “Always Love You” as a single.

It did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Lockdown Sessions proved to be a huge hit.

It peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

a perfect ten out of ten

