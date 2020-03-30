Elton John’s Living Room Concert Raises Over $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Elton John and his famous friends know how to put on a great show for an even greater cause.

On Sunday night, the Grammy winner hosted the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Fox, which helped to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The event raised more than $1 million thanks in large part to sponsor Procter & Gamble’s $500,000 contribution and a match from Fox. Many viewers also donated to relief efforts online during and after the show.

“I was so proud to host the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America last night,” Elton shared on Instagram. “I was incredibly moved by all the stories of the many heroes working on the front line and helping others. Thanks to everyone who watched and generously donated, and to the amazing artists who took part.”

For those who missed the special telecast, stars from multiple musical genres performed songs from their homes.

Tim McGraw sang from his backyard while Mariah Carey belted out “Always Be My Baby” from the private recording studio inside her home.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came together in Miami to sing while the Backstreet Boys performed “I Want It That Way” from five different locations across the country.

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Sam Smith, Demi Lovato and Billie Joe Armstrong also performed and showcased their voices during the telecast.

Others chose to deliver messages of gratitude to nurses, doctors, truck drivers, health care workers and other ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Lizzo, Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone were just some of the stars who participated in the hour-long telecast that can be watched online now.

“Finding the time to be kind to yourself and doing whatever you can to maintain your mental health – social distancing isn’t easy, but try to chat with your friends remotely,” Lady Gaga shared during her appearance. “Move your body, meditate when you can and otherwise find joy however you can. For me I try to find joy every day in a moment of gratitude.”