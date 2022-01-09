Elton John’s Opposition to ‘Bennie and the Jets’ Being a Single

Why Did Elton John Hate ‘Bennie and the Jets’ Being a Single?

Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” is one of the most well-known rock songs of its era, decades after its release.

John stated in an interview that he did not want the song to be a single, but after an argument, he “caved” to a record executive.

The song’s co-writer revealed that he imagined Bennie as a certain type of rock star.

Bernie Taupin wrote the lyrics for “Bennie and the Jets,” as he did for all of John’s songs on the album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Taupin talked about what he was thinking while writing the lyrics for the song in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I saw Bennie and the Jets as a proto-sci-fi punk band, led by an androgynous woman who looks like something out of a Helmut Newton photograph,” Taupin explained.

Newton was an erotic photographer, for context.

John’s instrumentation for “Bennie and the Jets” was inspired by the lyrics.

“I knew it had to be an off-the-wall type song when I saw the lyrics for ‘Bennie and the Jets,’ an R&B-ish kind of sound or a funky sound,” John recalled.

“We used audience sounds from a show we did at the Royal Festival Hall a few years ago.”

“It’s a bizarre situation.”

“Bennie and the Jets” may not be a well-known song if John had his way.

John admitted, “I didn’t think ‘Bennie and the Jets’ should be a single.”

“I had a disagreement with MCA, and the only reason I gave in was because the song was the number one hit.

In Detroit, there is only one black record.”

John was surprised by the popularity of “Bennie and the Jets” in Detroit.

He recalled, “And I went, ‘Oh my God,'” he said.

“I mean, I’m a white English boy.”

‘OK, you’ve got it,’ I said. ‘It just goes to show that you can’t see the forest for the trees.’

I still don’t see that song as a single.”

John maintains that “Bennie and the Jets” is not a single.

The song’s popularity on the singles charts was unaffected by this.

On the Billboard Hot 100, “Bennie and the Jets” spent 18 weeks.

It peaked at No.

1 week

Its predecessor, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, stayed on the charts for a long time.