Elton John’s Performance at Princess Diana’s Funeral Was Initially Refused by Buckingham Palace

Initially, Buckingham Palace was hesitant to let Elton John perform at Princess Diana’s funeral.

While Elton John famously reworked his song “Candle in the Wind” for Princess Diana’s funeral, the British royals were initially against his special tribute performance.

According to newly released government letters to a senior member of the royal household, Wesley Carr made a personal plea to Buckingham Palace in 1997, urging them to reconsider the 74-year-old “Rocketman” crooner’s musical number.

“This is a critical moment in the service, and we encourage you to be bold.”

According to a Sky News report on Thursday, December 30, Carr, who died in July 2017, wrote in the documents, “It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented.”

“Anything classical or choral (even a popular classic like something by [Andrew] Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate, in my opinion.”

Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (who is well-known and whose music the princess enjoys), which would be powerful.”

“He has written new words to the tune, which is widely played and sung throughout the country in memory of Diana,” Carr said at the time.

On the radio, it’s always on.

Its application here would be imaginative and generous to the millions of people who are grieving: this is popular culture at its best.

The words need not be printed if they are too sentimental (which is by no means a bad thing given the national mood). They only need to be sung.”

Carr was also willing to talk over the phone about “the significance of this suggestion,” but the royals and the prime minister’s Downing Street office — whom he copied in his note — did not respond via the archival papers.

Following the tragic death of the People’s Princess in August 1997, the singer of “Tiny Dancer,” who was a close friend of the late royal, performed at her funeral in September, rewriting the song as “Goodbye England’s Rose.”

In an interview with VH1, John said, “Playing at the funeral was one of the most surreal things I’ve ever done.”

“All I could think was, ‘Don’t sing a wrong note.’

Maintain a stoic demeanor.

Don’t snap.

