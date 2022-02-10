Elton John’s risqué wedding gift from Eminem is “like the Crown Jewels” of his mansion.

Elton John and Eminem are friends, despite their appearance as an unlikely pair.

John has walked alongside Eminem through some difficult times, and the two frequently speak on the phone.

Eminem sent a wedding present to John when he married his longtime partner David Furnish.

Despite the fact that the gift was slightly off-color, John claims to have it on display in his home.

Eminem and John met at the Grammy Awards, where they both performed.

Eminem came up with the concept for the unexpected collaboration.

In 2004, he told MTV News, “We were debating whether I was going to perform at the Grammys or not.”

“I was like, ‘The only way I’ll perform at the Grammys is with Elton John,’ and I was thinking it would never happen.”

They discovered that they enjoyed each other’s company and that their friendship lasted well beyond the performance.

According to The Guardian, Eminem said, “Me and him have had similar lives and stuff.”

“We became friends, and I discuss career issues with him.”

When the two talk, John claims they have “such a laugh.”

John told Rolling Stone, “I ask him how he’s doing and tell him how proud I am of him.”

“He has a great sense of humour,” says the narrator.

Eminem sent John a wedding present when he married Furnish.

“There were two diamond c*** rings in a case, on velvet cushions,” he said.

The rings, according to John, have remained unused.

Instead, they’re on display in his home in a tasteful manner.

“They sit there in this beautiful box, like the crown jewels, on satin cushions,” he told The Guardian.

“They’re stunning to look at.

I’m not sure if they’ve been used by any of our visitors.

I sincerely hope this is not the case.

They’re a little sacred.

It’s even better because they came from Eminem.”

John helped Eminem get sober, which is one of the reasons they’re so close.

John had struggled with addiction and offered advice to the younger man.

Eminem said, “When I first wanted to get sober, I called [Elton] and told him about it.”

“He’s someone who works in the industry and understands and can relate to the hectic lifestyle.”

He is aware of the pressure, as well as any other factors you may wish to consider…

Grammys 2001 / #Oscars 2020

Elton John / Eminem pic.twitter.com/JjzAqdk9gH — emeric berco (@Mrik) February 10, 2020