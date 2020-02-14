Elvis’ ex Priscilla Presley, 74, looks incredibly youthful

She has had a very full life that includes being the ex-wife of the late rock-n-roll icon Elvis Presley as well as mother to singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Navarone Garibaldi.

But Priscilla Presley still manages to look very youthful at age 74, which she proved again on Wednesday evening as she attended the 60th anniversary of the Monte Carlo TV Festival, hosted by Albert II, Prince of Monaco.

The siren looked wrinkle free and showed off a slender figure.

The star had on a black dress with a low V-cut neckline that showed off her chest.

The sleeves were made of dainty black lace and there was a strap of fabric around her neck.

She added pointy black pumps and carried a matching clutch purse as she posed in front of the step-and-repeat backdrop.

Priscilla was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, and after his death in 1977, she went on to transform his homestead Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee into a mega-successful museum and tourist destination.

In the ’80s and ’90s, Priscilla enjoyed success as an actress, in the successful slapstick comedy movie franchise The Naked Gun, as well as on TV with a recurring role in the primetime soap opera Dallas.

The life of her late husband Elvis Presley is soon to become the basis of a biopic to be directed by Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, and everyone has been speculating on who might get to play Priscilla.

Austin Butler has secured the role of the King himself, and Tom Hanks was first to sign on as Elvis’s longtime manager Tom Parker.

Singer Lana Del Rey has shown keen interest in being cast as Priscilla, but no deal has yet been set.

When asked by paparazzi what Priscilla thought of the possibility of Del Rey portraying her in the movie, she replied, ‘I like Lana!’

Denise Richards was also at the event.

She was joined by her husband Aaron Phypers, who stuck with a more casual outfit with a gray–blue blazer, an untucked gray shirt and a weather pair of jeans.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestly looked virile with his lustrous gray suit and close-cropped salt-and-pepper beard.

His makeup artist wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley had on a black jumpsuit with baggy pant legs and a warm black shawl.

Titanic star Billy Zane looked stylish yet casual in a navy blue suit with a maroon turtleneck and a gray driving cap.

He was joined by actress Gabriella Wright, who wore a black jacket with intricate white patterns.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart wore a hypnotizing sheer dress adorned with black and white dots.

ER star Noah Wyle was suited up in a classic blue paid double-breasted suit with a red and gray scarf for extra warmth.

Linda Gray and Joan Collins posed on the red carpet.

Linda wore a black velvet jacket over a sparkling tiger stripe blouse while Joan rocked a black jacket with large jeweled lapels.

Joan was joined by another English actress, Jane Seymour, who wore a brilliant white blouse over a black outfit and a seashell-like silver necklace.

Prince Albert II paired his navy blue suit with a textured light blue tie.

George Hamilton was as tan as ever, and he stood out in a dark pinstriped suit with a silver tie.

Kelly Day looked classy in a double-breasted scarlet blazer, which matched her red leather handbag.