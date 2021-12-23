Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr. said Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson compared Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr.

During their time together, the Jackson 5 met a slew of famous entertainers.

Michael Jackson revealed that the group met Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr. while in Las Vegas.

In an interview, Jackson revealed what Elvis Presley and Miles Davis told him and his brothers on numerous occasions.

Jackson also spoke about the musicians Elvis Presley and Miles Davis.

In his autobiography, Moonwalk, Jackson expressed his feelings about Elvis and Davis.

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had a minor influence on the King of Pop.

“As important as he was to music, Black and white,” Jackson admitted, “he wasn’t an influence on me.”

“I guess he arrived a little too soon.”

“Perhaps it was simply a question of timing.”

In Jackson’s life, Davis, on the other hand, was a pivotal figure.

Jackson wrote, “I admire a lot of artists, musicians, and writers.”

James Brown, Sammy Davis Jr., Fred Astaire, and Gene Kelly were the real showmen when I was younger,” Jackson said.

According to Michael Jackson, Madonna’s songwriter stated that one of her songs is simply “Billie Jean” in a different key.

In a 2001 interview with ABC News, Jackson discussed learning from some major entertainers while a member of The Jackson 5.

“Frank Sinatra lived right above us,” the King of Pop remembered.

“He’d see us shooting hoops every day.”

Fred Astaire was also just around the corner.

I’d be able to talk to them, learn from them, and listen to them.

Those were the most wonderful years of my life.”

Jackson revealed that Elvis and Davis told The Jackson 5 the same thing over and over.

“When my brothers and I were 16, we were doing Las Vegas every night, and Elvis and Sammy Davis Jr. would sit us in a row and lecture us,” Jackson said.

“They warned, ‘Never do drugs.’

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

This singer described Elvis Presley as a “good person” because of one thing he did when recording songs.

The Jackson 5 became one of the most famous boy bands of all time.

On the Billboard Hot 100, eleven of the band’s singles charted in the top ten.

“Enjoy Yourself,” “State of Shock,” “Never Can Say Goodbye,” “Mama’s Pearl,” “Sugar,” and “Sugar… ”

