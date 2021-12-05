Elvis Presley once bought 15 puppies from a pet store after hours, describing the experience as “101 Dalmations.”

Elvis Presley once purchased 15 puppies from a pet store after hours, describing the experience as “101 Dalmations.”

Elvis Presley was a legend, and even 40 years after his death, his popularity continues to grow.

The King of Rock and Roll was born into a family of modest means.

Presley, on the other hand, rose to prominence as one of the world’s most well-known musicians.

His success and way of life allowed him to do incredible things that most people can only dream of.

Presley and his girlfriend Linda Thompson, for example, once snuck into a pet store after hours and purchased 15 puppies.

Here’s the sweet story.

Presley’s net worth was (dollar)20 million dollars at the time of his death in 1977.

That’s a significant sum of money, and he wasn’t stingy with it.

Thompson, whom he dated from 1972 to 1976, was one of “The King’s” favorite recipients of gifts.

Presley was known for his generosity, according to the Express, and he regularly donated a significant sum to charity.

He also lavished lavish bonuses and even luxury vehicles on his personal staff.

During her time with him, Thompson was the recipient of numerous lavish gifts.

She claims he was “a big giver” who “derived much more pleasure from giving than receiving,” according to Elvis.com.

She even kept a necklace that belonged to Elvis Presley for many years after he died.

Brody Jenner, her son, is a huge fan, and she eventually caved in.

The necklace was dubbed “the best gift ever” by Jenner.

Thompson appears to cherish her time with Presley.

According to Elvis.com, she recalls an event that few people knew about.

Presley was a silly man, according to his ex, who had a soft spot for animals, children, and people.

Thompson recalls a trip to a Memphis pet store with his friend.

He purchased 15 puppies despite the fact that it was closing time.

Thompson went on to say more about the touching tale:

“[He] went through each cage and cleaned it out.

We kept a couple of the puppies he bought from the store.

We kept a pug, a small Pomeranian, and a Maltese, and we gave my parents a poodle.

We were already in the car.

It was as if I was experiencing something incredible.

We had a small army with us.

It was like 101 Dalmatians, but there were only 15 puppies…

