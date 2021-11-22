Elvis Presley’s co-star stated that she would rather starve than be in this film with him.

The Co-Star of Elvis Presley Said She’d Rather Starve Than Appear in This Film With Him

Elvis Presley movies featured a slew of well-known actors.

One of them turned down an offer to star in an Elvis film.

This actress stated in an interview that she would rather starve alongside her child who appears in the film.

Stella Stevens is a British actress who has appeared in films such as The Nutty Professor, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, and The Poseidon Adventure.

She also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, and other TV shows.

She had shared the screen with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll before appearing in any of those projects.

Stevens played a nightclub singer whose relationship with Elvis’ character went sour in the musical Girls! Girls! Girls! Stevens played one of Elvis’ two love interests in the musical Girls! Girls! Girls!

Stevens’ singing ability is showcased in the film.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley cried themselves to sleep because of one film.

Stevens wanted to appear in Girls! Girls! Girls! at first, according to the Daily Express, but she quickly changed her mind.

“Paramount sent me the script to read,” she said.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Hm, he’s from Memphis, and I’m from Memphis,’ so it seemed like a good idea to pair us up.’ So I read the script.”

‘What a piece of s***,’ I thought as I threw it across the room.

‘I’m not participating in this.’

Stevens didn’t seem concerned about the ramifications of declining the film.

“‘I’m going to starve,’ I said.

It makes no difference to me.

My child will starve as a result of you, and we will perish as a result of you, because I will not do this nonsense,’ she recalled.

“They said, ‘Please reconsider,’ and promised that my next film would star Montgomery Clift.

‘Oh, well, yes,’ I replied.

Okay, I’ll take care of the Elvis portrait.

It’s only six days of work, and I’ll just forget about it.'” Clift was a big star at the time.

Elvis Presley starred in a film that he adored, but the director despised.

Even if Stevens didn’t like the movie, it had an impact on pop culture.

Elvis Presley sang “Return to Sender” in the movie, which reached No. 1 on the charts.

The song was number two on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks.

In the United Kingdom, the song charted even higher.

