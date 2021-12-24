Embarrassed mothers reveal the most embarrassing things their children have said, including one’s remark to a hot teacher.

Angry mothers reveal the most embarrassing things their children have said, including one’s remark to their hot teacher.

KIDS can say the funniest things – at least when they aren’t yours!

Embarrassed mothers shared the most embarrassing things their children have ever said in a hilarious thread on Mumsnet, with other parents left in stitches by some of the revelations.

“My daughter told her (very attractive male) teacher all about my hairy F**ny and how I have to pluck hairs out of my t*t on occasion,” one mother wrote.

“Oh, and mummy grew an actual beard while pregnant with my son…

Thank you, babe.”

“I was in a loo in a busy public toilets and my 3 year old yelled, ‘MUMMY, WHY IS YOUR MINKIE SO FLUFFY?'” another embarrassed mother wrote.

“I swear it was audible from the farthest reaches of the universe!”

“Remember my son who was 3 at the time saying top of his voice in shopping centre toilets saying ‘we’re different aren’t we mummy? Because I have a willy and you have a little hole. maybe you will grow a willy when you’re older,” another wrote.

“Somebody (don’t recall who) asked my DS (dear son) ‘What does your mum do?” – obviously referring to a job – and he replied, ‘My mummy drinks whiskey,'” one mother wrote.

“When my youngest son was about 3,” another mother wrote.

He suddenly pooped his pants in a store, and before we could grab him and take him to a suitable location to dispose of the poop, he grabbed the turd from his pants and threw it down the aisle.

“To say I’m mortified would be an understatement!!!!”

Someone else wrote, “Console yourself with the thought that school has never phoned you using the words ‘could you bring a pair of pants for your child please.'”

“We noticed she was sitting cross-legged in assembly and didn’t appear to be wearing any.”

“I swear, reception-aged kids are programmed to embarrass us.”

When her four-year-old daughter “let out the longest, loudest fart that had ever existed” while waiting in a crowded but silent doctor’s office, this mother “wanted to die there and then.”

“To make matters worse, this child then RAISED HER HAND and said, ‘Don’t worry everyone, that was just my bum,’ in a loud and proud voice,” she wrote.

Another mother described how her 16-month-old “pointed at a very large woman dressed in pink, said ‘Peppa!’ and began oinking.”

In yet another embarrassing weight-related incident, one mother joked that her child “went around a Slimming World…

