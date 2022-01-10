Emely Fardo is the wife of Jesse Palmer.

JESSE Palmer has returned to The Bachelor, but he’s not the one looking for love this time.

In 2004, he was The Bachelor, and instead of a ring, he gave contestant Jessica Bowlin a plane ticket to New York to date, but their relationship ended just a month after the show.

Emely Fardo, 35, is a Brazilian-born model and photographer who frequently posts photos with her husband, Jesse Palmer, 43, on social media.

The couple has an Aussiedoodle named Lou Lou, who has over 2,800 Instagram followers and her own Instagram page.

Lou Lou’s Instagram page is managed by her owners, who refer to their 2-year-old dog as “the sweetest of beasts.”

Photos of Lou Lou’s fur parents have been posted, with the caption “Wishing my mamma a very happy birthday!!!!” attached to one photo posted alongside Emely on December 6.

Jesse and Emely met in 2017 at a boxing class, and he proposed to her in 2019.

“You said ‘yes,'” Jesse captioned photos of the proposal he posted on Instagram.

I’m so fortunate to finally be able to call you my fiancé.

“I asked for an angel to come into my life, and you were the one.”

The couple had planned to marry in Provence, France in 2020, but were forced to postpone until 2021 due to the pandemic.

Jesse and Emely, however, didn’t want to wait after postponing their wedding and instead had a small intimate wedding in Connecticut with close family and friends.

They married on July 5, 2020, but didn’t announce it for another year.

“We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!” the couple told People.

We are so grateful and lucky to have found each other, big or small, wedding party or not!”

Prior to her relationship with Jesse, the 35-year-old model was relatively unknown, so little is known about her previous relationships.

With the exception of Jessica Bowlin, the 22-year-old student Jesse chose on his season of The Bachelor, we don’t know much about Jesse’s past love life.

It didn’t last long, though, as fans predicted after the athlete declined to propose to Jessica on the show.

He instead offered her a one-way ticket to New York, which she turned down.

The couple stated that they would try to make long-distance work, but their romance ended after only a few months.

Jesse Palmer is back on The Bachelor 18 years after his first appearance on the reality show.

Jesse, the host, is

